Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,433 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,390,000 after acquiring an additional 723,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,687,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396,323 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286,128 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.52.

In other news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $317,410.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 191,852 shares of company stock valued at $9,769,836 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

DT opened at $57.05 on Monday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 219.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.51.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $196.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.