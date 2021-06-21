New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 1,312 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 169.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 14.3% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 215,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after buying an additional 26,998 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 513.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $3,442,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,183. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $101.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.97. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.38.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

