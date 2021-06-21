New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,500 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,550 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Pegasystems worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 378.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 4,213.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total value of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares in the company, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,098,119.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

PEGA stock opened at $137.15 on Monday. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.75 and a 1-year high of $148.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.77 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.52.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 18.54% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

