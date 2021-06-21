UBS Group AG Has $7.92 Million Stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 30.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99,802 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flex were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at $93,794,000. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Flex by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,702,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,070,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,260,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $98,192.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $1,063,249.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,762 shares of company stock worth $3,826,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cross Research raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.