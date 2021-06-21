UBS Group AG Acquires 11,630 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Landstar System worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 100.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Landstar System by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 302.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $154.99 on Monday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.17 and a 12-month high of $182.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on LSTR. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Truist upped their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Landstar System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.20.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

