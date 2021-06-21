Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OI stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.33. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 76.70% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. O-I Glass has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

