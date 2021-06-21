Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% during the fourth quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,535,000 after buying an additional 1,605,387 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,367,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,997 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,101,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,049,000 after acquiring an additional 488,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,523,000. 74.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.51. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.01.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

