Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 7,420 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 288.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 212,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 157,535 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Cabot by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 211.9% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 50,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 34,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabot by 27.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 442,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Cabot by 15.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 46,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

CBT opened at $56.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 1.67. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.84 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $842.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 5.17%. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

