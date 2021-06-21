Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Acquires 6,861 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 38.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,322,000 after acquiring an additional 881,541 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,911,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,567 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter worth about $54,028,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,755,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,883,000 after acquiring an additional 380,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,539,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 29,353 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $27.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.90. Equity Commonwealth has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 390.48 and a beta of 0.19.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

