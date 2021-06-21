Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Boosts Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after buying an additional 13,401 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 26,138 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 462,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 199,763 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $22.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.74. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 36.27%.

TDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 5,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $136,628.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,771 shares in the company, valued at $341,658.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $98,432.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

