Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Takes $738,000 Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of TENB opened at $43.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.46. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.96 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.22 and a beta of 1.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $88,886.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 23,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $713,550.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,705.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 199,578 shares of company stock valued at $7,798,126. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.