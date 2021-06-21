UBS Group AG Acquires 12,282 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,282 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 2.73% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NXQ opened at $16.53 on Monday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $17.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

