UBS Group AG Has $7.62 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 49,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $2,778,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,897,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,020 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,555 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ST shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $56.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.42. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $34.42 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

