UBS Group AG Trims Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 465,595 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 155,941 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.19% of First Majestic Silver worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,518 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG opened at $16.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13 and a beta of 1.02. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $24.01.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $100.52 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

