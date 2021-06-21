$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Information Services Group also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Information Services Group had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $66.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.28 million.

III has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:III opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $266.00 million, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in III. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,424,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 231,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.