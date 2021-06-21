Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,075 Shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Fire Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th.

UFCS stock opened at $27.23 on Monday. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.02 million, a PE ratio of -31.30 and a beta of 0.12.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

