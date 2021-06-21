Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 2,460 Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,493.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 46,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,651,986.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $304,839.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,736 shares of company stock worth $5,089,984 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

NASDAQ NXST opened at $142.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

