Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 98,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

