Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,079,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,306 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBRA. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.69. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Catherine Cusack purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

