Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in The New Home Company Inc. (NYSE:NWHM) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,352 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,676 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The New Home were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The New Home during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The New Home by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of The New Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The New Home by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NWHM opened at $5.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.18. The New Home Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $107.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.56.

The New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The New Home had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $99.16 million for the quarter.

About The New Home

The New Home Company Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The company operates through three segments: Arizona Homebuilding, California Homebuilding, and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area; and Denver, Colorado.

