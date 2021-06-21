Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $108.00

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 108 ($1.41) and last traded at GBX 107 ($1.40), with a volume of 434311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108 ($1.41).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of 9.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a €0.02 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Sirius Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

