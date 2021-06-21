Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,866 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BankUnited were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Snow Capital Management LP grew its holdings in BankUnited by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 343,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in BankUnited by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 365,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,073,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in BankUnited by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 71,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 14,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKU opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.00 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKU shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.73.

In other BankUnited news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock valued at $326,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

