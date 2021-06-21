Acadian Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,779 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ESSA Bancorp were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 312.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. 44.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ESSA Bancorp news, EVP Peter A. Gray bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, with a total value of $30,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of ESSA opened at $16.10 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $171.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.51.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.23 million. Analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.53%.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

