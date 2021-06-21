Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,031 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 461,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,710,000 after purchasing an additional 65,125 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $74.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

