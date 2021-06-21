Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) by 86.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720,405 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Capstead Mortgage were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Capstead Mortgage by 56.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Capstead Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

NYSE:CMO opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 22.97 and a current ratio of 22.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Capstead Mortgage had a net margin of 65.60% and a return on equity of 11.95%. On average, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

