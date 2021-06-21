Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 8,737 Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 723.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.88. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $32.46 and a 1-year high of $46.12.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.