71,376 Shares in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 71,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of CONSOL Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CONSOL Energy by 1,814.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

NYSE:CEIX opened at $17.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.24 million, a P/E ratio of 64.44 and a beta of 2.75. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.61. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

CEIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX).

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.