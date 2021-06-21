Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 1,864 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BDJ. Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 662.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 197,538 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 73,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 39.8% during the first quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 217,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDJ stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

