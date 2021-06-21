Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $504,000 Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in RLI were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,569,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,871,000 after purchasing an additional 100,086 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in RLI by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 41,115 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in RLI during the 4th quarter valued at $3,285,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RLI by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RLI opened at $101.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.73. RLI Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $117.84.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

