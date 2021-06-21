Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 1,000 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 934.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,250,000 after buying an additional 308,272 shares during the period. Change Path LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 565,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after purchasing an additional 195,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,128,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOND opened at $110.80 on Monday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a one year low of $109.01 and a one year high of $113.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.30.

