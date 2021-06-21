Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,515 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nevro were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,948.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVRO shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.90.

Nevro stock opened at $160.45 on Monday. Nevro Corp. has a one year low of $111.87 and a one year high of $188.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.68 and a beta of 1.07.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $88.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

