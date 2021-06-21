Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $476,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,154 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in UMB Financial were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in UMB Financial by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 145,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,575 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

UMBF opened at $88.57 on Monday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.79 and a fifty-two week high of $99.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $216,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,507,222.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,451 shares of company stock worth $627,999 over the last three months. 10.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

