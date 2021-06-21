Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $485,000 Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 184,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,267 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $513,023,000 after acquiring an additional 394,010 shares in the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total value of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,388 shares of company stock valued at $3,828,179 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $78.99. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $803.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

