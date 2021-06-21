Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Medpace were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $653,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter worth $475,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 11.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 350,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,780 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 28.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 189,529 shares of company stock worth $35,010,851 over the last three months. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $177.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.22 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.61.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

