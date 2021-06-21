Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 43.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Agora were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Agora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Agora by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agora by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Agora in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Agora alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:API opened at $39.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.35. Agora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $114.96.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). Agora had a negative return on equity of 2.90% and a negative net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Agora, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on API shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of Agora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Agora Company Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding API? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API).

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.