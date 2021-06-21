Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,277 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

CMC stock opened at $29.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.