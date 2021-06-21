1,005 Shares in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Standex International during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 25.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Standex International during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $91.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.62. Standex International Co. has a 52-week low of $50.96 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

