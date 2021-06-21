Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 1,973 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 46.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X FinTech ETF during the first quarter valued at $120,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 108,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,746 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 355.3% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 20,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Global X FinTech ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 29,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FINX opened at $47.31 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47. Global X FinTech ETF has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $52.87.

