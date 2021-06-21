TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,903,496 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.89% of TransMedics Group worth $78,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 307.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at $135,000. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $2,437,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,808 shares in the company, valued at $12,506,239.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,040 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,744. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.48. The stock has a market cap of $822.64 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 110.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.18%. The company had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. Analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

