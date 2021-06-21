-$0.43 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptiNose.
OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.
OPTN stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.
About OptiNose
OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.
