-$0.43 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) to report earnings per share of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.43). OptiNose posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.66). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in OptiNose by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

OPTN stock opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $192.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.00. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

