Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. PHX Minerals reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.94. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CFO Raphael D’amico bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,548. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 15,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $47,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,777,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,300. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in PHX Minerals by 367.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,072 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 37,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Company Profile

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It owns approximately 253,000 net mineral acres principally located in Oklahoma, North Dakota, Texas, New Mexico, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2020, it had proved reserves of 57.7 Bcfe.

