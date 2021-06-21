VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $177,000. Change Path LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of MORT stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39.

