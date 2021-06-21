Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 182.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 282,796 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSBD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

GSBD stock opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 96.76% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $82.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 88.24%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

