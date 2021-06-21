CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 287.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 586.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CF shares. HSBC upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF stock opened at $48.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

