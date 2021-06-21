BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Bristow Group worth $76,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bristow Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
VTOL stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19.
Bristow Group Profile
Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).
Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.