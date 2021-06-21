BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,975,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,128 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Bristow Group worth $76,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTOL. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bristow Group by 211.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 525,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 356,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bristow Group by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $669,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

VTOL stock opened at $27.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Bristow Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $826.65 million, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $293.33 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Profile

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of November 30, 2020, the company had a fleet of 257 aircraft.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.