Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Announce $1.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.35. Garmin posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 19.71%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

In other news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock valued at $34,321,615 over the last 90 days. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Garmin by 30.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after buying an additional 54,258 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,902 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Garmin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $139.54 on Friday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $145.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 52.14%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

