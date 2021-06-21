Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.14% of Walker & Dunlop worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 0.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 5.3% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

In related news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $856,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 149,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,877,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WD opened at $103.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 206.85 and a quick ratio of 206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.31. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.35 and a 52-week high of $114.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.50 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.01%.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

