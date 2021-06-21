Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,203 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Regional Management were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RM. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,684 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. 74.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management stock opened at $45.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.48. Regional Management Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 24.85, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,947.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 33,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.