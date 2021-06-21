New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 20.8% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 57,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 14.2% in the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 12,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NRZ opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. New Residential Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 48.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NRZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.46.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

