WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.12% of WD-40 worth $5,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $9,332,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,098,000. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $247.91 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $183.55 and a 12-month high of $333.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57 and a beta of -0.24.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.95% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.45%.

WDFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

